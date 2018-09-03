Jones earned a spot on the Chargers' 53-man roster, Jack Wang of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Jones earned a roster spot despite catching just one pass in the preseason. That's thanks almost entirely to his prowess as a returner, which Jones put on full display during the team's second preseason game when he recorded a 72-yard punt return for a touchdown. It's unclear if Jones will take over for Travis Benjamin as the team's primary returner, but the undrafted rookie wide receiver will need multiple injuries to players ahead of him on the depth chart in order to earn fantasy relevance.

