Jones returned a 72-yard punt for a touchdown during Saturday's 24-14 preseason win over the Seahawks.

The return touchdown did more than just extend the Chargers preseason lead; it made a major mark on Jones' chances of claiming one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. While Jones might not see much playing time as a wide receiver, the Chargers are in need of a return man and the undrafted rookie could provide the necessary special teams spark, or at the very least give the team some insurance should Travis Benjamin fail to impress in his nominal role.

