The Chargers activated Dobbins (knee) from injured reserve Friday.

While technically still listed as questionable, Dobbins presumably wouldn't have been activated from IR unless the team intended for him to play in Saturday's game at the Patriots. He may even handle a large workload from the jump, considering fellow Chargers running back Gus Edwards (ankle) has been ruled out. The Chargers listed Dobbins as a full practice participant Thursday, following limited listings Tuesday and Wednesday.