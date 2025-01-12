Dobbins (ankle) took nine carries for 26 yards and failed to bring in his lone target in Saturday's 32-12 playoff loss to the Texans.

Dobbins carried a questionable tag into Saturday's wild-card round matchup, but he did not appear limited after leading a dismal rushing attack with nine touches. Veteran backup and longtime teammate, Gus Edwards, struggled similarly (7-22-0) as the starting duo failed to set the tone against a stout Houston defensive front. The 26-year-old Dobbins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason after producing a 195-905-9 rushing line in 13 healthy games for Los Angeles in 2024.