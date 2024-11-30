Dobbins (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested earlier in the week the talented running back would be out some time, and now we know Dobbins will miss at minimum four weeks due to a knee sprain. He should be back well in time for the NFL playoffs, but fantasy managers will be without the powerful back until at least Week 17 against the Patriots. Gus Edwards and Hassan Haskins were the two backs used in the Week 12 loss to the Ravens, but that was in part because rookie Kimani Vidal wasn't active for the contest as the Chargers prefer Haskins' utility on special teams. Vidal could be poised to see the biggest leap in playing time effectively taking over Dobbins' role as an explosive option out of the backfield with Edwards operating as a bruising between-the-tackles ballcarrier.