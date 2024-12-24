Dobbins (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice.

Los Angeles opened Dobbins' 21-day practice window Monday, but it wasn't until Tuesday that the team submitted its first Week 17 practice report. The running back is unsurprisingly operating with a cap on his reps as he works his way back from the MCL sprain he suffered Nov. 25, and he'll probably need to upgrade to full participation by Thursday for the Chargers to consider adding him back to the 53-man roster ahead of Saturday's game against the Patriots. During Dobbins' four-game absence, the Chargers have been leaning on Gus Edwards (ankle) -- who was also limited Tuesday -- as the lead option of a three-man backfield committee including Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins.