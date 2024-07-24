Dobbins (Achilles) is participating in Day 1 of Chargers training camp Wednesday, Kris Rhim of ESPN.com reports.

Dobbins, notably, will avoid having to begin training camp on the PUP list, confirming that he's truly healthy after having suffered a torn Achilles in Baltimore's regular-season opener in 2023. It more remains to be seen whether Dobbins has lost a step, as the torn Achilles tendon only represents the most recent hurdle in the gauntlet of severe injuries he's dealt with in his NFL career, also including a torn ACL, torn LCL and severe hamstring strain. Still, Dobbins has built up some traction this offseason, he could be set for a significant role alongside former Ravens teammate Gus Edwards in a familiar rushing scheme led by offensive coordinator Greg Roman, as long as he's still able to impress as a rusher.