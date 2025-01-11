Dobbins (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's wild-card game at Houston.

Dobbins was a limited practice participant all week due to an ankle injury, which seemingly was the result of getting tackled awkwardly near the end of the first quarter last Sunday In Las Vegas, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. The running back was able to finish out the contest en route to 21 touches for 75 yards from scrimmage on a 65 percent snap share with position mate Gus Edwards (ankle) sidelined. Edwards himself followed an LP/LP/FP practice regimen this week before heading into the weekend without a designation. With Dobbins confirmed to be available as well, the pair likely will have close to an even split of the backfield reps in the Chargers' playoff opener.