Dobbins (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's Week 12 contest against the Ravens.
Dobbins was injured in the first half and wasn't able to reenter the game. He finished Monday's matchup with six carries for 40 yards and three catches (on five targets) for 19 yards. Gus Edwards has taken over lead back duties for Los Angeles in Dobbins' absence.
