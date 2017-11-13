Addae recorded eight tackles (six solo) -- including two for a loss -- in the 20-17 overtime loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Addae continues to rack up the tackle numbers. While the fifth-year safety has never produced turnovers at an elite rate, he's now set a career-high in tackles with 65 despite playing in just nine games. He should be poised to build upon that impressive number so long as he can stay healthy.