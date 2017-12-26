Addae secured seven tackles (five solo), a half of a sack and a forced fumble in the 14-7 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Addae has been a revelation for the Chargers in his fifth season, as the box safety is set to play in all 16 games for only the second time in his career. Not surprisingly, the 27-year-old is putting up career numbers and is only eight tackles shy of breaking the century mark this season.