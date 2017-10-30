Addae earned eight tackles in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Addae has been a tackling machine this season, piling up 56 through eight games, the third-best mark of any safety thus far. With the Chargers on a bye next week, IDP owners may want to stash Addae if they can given his success this campaign.

