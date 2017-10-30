Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Earns another eight tackles
Addae earned eight tackles in the 21-13 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.
Addae has been a tackling machine this season, piling up 56 through eight games, the third-best mark of any safety thus far. With the Chargers on a bye next week, IDP owners may want to stash Addae if they can given his success this campaign.
More News
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Secures four tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Finishes with 50 tackles•
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...