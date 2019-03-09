Addae was released by the Chargers on Saturday, Eric D. Williams of ESPN.com reports.

Looks like yet another safety is expected to hit the open market, with Addae ranking among the most accomplished when it comes to his tackling acumen. Slated to make just over $12 million over the course of the next two seasons, the emergence of All-Pro safety Derwin James and the continual development of other secondary players such as Adrian Phillips, Jaylen Watkins and Rayshawn Jenkins made Addae expendable. The 29-year-old safety is likely better suited for a pseudo-linebacker role as opposed to a starting safety at this point in his career, but it's hard to suggest the six-year veteran won't find a team by the start of the 2019 preseason given his notable resume which includes 367 career tackles.

