Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles
Addae collected 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 26-24 loss to the Eagles.
Addae led the Chargers in tackles Sunday and has now accumulated 25 tackles over the last three weeks. He's a borderline IDP option in leagues that start safeties, with another solid matchup on tap next week against the Giants.
