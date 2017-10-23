Addae tallied nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.

Addae combined with fellow safeties, Adrian Phillips, Desmond King and Trey Boston to shut down a vaunted Broncos rushing attack, acting essentially as a pseudo-linebacker in Gus Bradley's defense. Addae has seen his tackle numbers rise in recent weeks, and remains a solid IDP option as a safety.