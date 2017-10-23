Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles
Addae tallied nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 21-0 win over the Broncos.
Addae combined with fellow safeties, Adrian Phillips, Desmond King and Trey Boston to shut down a vaunted Broncos rushing attack, acting essentially as a pseudo-linebacker in Gus Bradley's defense. Addae has seen his tackle numbers rise in recent weeks, and remains a solid IDP option as a safety.
More News
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Secures four tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Re-signs with Chargers•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Finishes with 50 tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Five landing spots for Bryant
Things are not working out in Pittsburgh for Martavis Bryant. Where could the Steelers trade...
-
Podcast: Week 7 stars; injury fallout
Reviewing all of Sunday’s action including the impact of injuries to Carson Palmer and Jay...
-
Cardinals sunk; Cooper must-start?
The Arizona Cardinals lost Carson Palmer to a broken arm. Heath Cummings looks at whether the...
-
Early Week 8 Waiver Wire Targets
Chris Towers breaks down the best players to look to add heading into Week 8 of the NFL se...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...