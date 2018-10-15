Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles
Addae tallied nine tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Browns.
Addae led the team in tackles for the first time this season, taking advantage of Baker Mayfield's tendency to check down to rack up a plethora of stats. While the hard-hitting safety has lost a bit of luster alongside emerging star Derwin James, Addae has registered at least five tackles in four of the six games this season and remains a safe IDP choice in deeper leagues.
