Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles
Addae tallied eight tackles (six solo) in the 26-21 victory over the Bengals on Sunday.
Addae has seen his production slip this season with the emergence of Denzel James and Adrian Phillips, despite the fact the veteran safety has played in 98 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Generally considered one of the hardest hitting safeties in the NFL, Addae's worth might be more important to the Chargers than fantasy owners.
