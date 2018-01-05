Addae finished 2017 with 96 tackles (66 solo), a half of a sack and seven defended passes.

For the first time since his rookie season, Addae managed to stay healthy for the entire campaign, acting as an in-the-box safety for an opportunistic Chargers defense. Not surprisingly, the fifth-year safety posted a career-high in tackles, a figure that also slotted in as the sixth most among safeties this season. Long heralded as an intriguing prospect thanks to his reputation as a hard-hitting safety, Addae figures to be one of the better IDP options at his position heading into 2018, even despite his struggles recording turnovers (one interception in five seasons).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories