Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Posts career-high in tackles
Addae finished 2017 with 96 tackles (66 solo), a half of a sack and seven defended passes.
For the first time since his rookie season, Addae managed to stay healthy for the entire campaign, acting as an in-the-box safety for an opportunistic Chargers defense. Not surprisingly, the fifth-year safety posted a career-high in tackles, a figure that also slotted in as the sixth most among safeties this season. Long heralded as an intriguing prospect thanks to his reputation as a hard-hitting safety, Addae figures to be one of the better IDP options at his position heading into 2018, even despite his struggles recording turnovers (one interception in five seasons).
