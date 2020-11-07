site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Questionable for Week 9
Addae was added to the injury report Friday due to a hamstring issue and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Addae presumably picked up the injury at practice, as he was a full participant all week until Friday. His status for Sunday will now depend on how his hamstring reacts to pregame warmups.
