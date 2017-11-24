Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Racks up seven tackles in win
Addae secured seven tackles (five solo) in the 28-6 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.
Addae tied for the team-lead in tackles, as the Chargers three-pronged safeties confused and bewildered their opposition. The 27-year-old continues to be a consistent IDP option, having registered at least seven tackles in four of the last five games.
