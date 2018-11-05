Addae recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Seahawks.

Addae has been inconsistent through most of the season, but it's difficult to ignore Sunday's numbers. Utilizing a variety of three-safety sets, Addae was a disruptive player, particularly against the run. He and the rest of the Chargers defense will square off against a turnover-prone Raiders squad next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories