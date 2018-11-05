Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Records double-digits tackles
Addae recorded 10 tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 25-17 win over the Seahawks.
Addae has been inconsistent through most of the season, but it's difficult to ignore Sunday's numbers. Utilizing a variety of three-safety sets, Addae was a disruptive player, particularly against the run. He and the rest of the Chargers defense will square off against a turnover-prone Raiders squad next week.
More News
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Leads team in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Tallies five tackles in loss•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Taking snaps at free safety•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Posts career high in tackles•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Another solid performance in win•
-
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Tacks on another six tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 reaction and Week 10 waiver adds
Heath Cummings reacts to Week 9 and tells you who to add heading into Week 10.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
High-upside, low-ownership plays for DFS contests in Week 9.
-
Week 9 Injury Updates: Diggs out?
Catch up on the latest injury news from around the NFL on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 9 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 9
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...