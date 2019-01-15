Addae compiled 13 tackles (seven solo) in the divisional-round loss to the Patriots on Saturday.

In a superlative-laden secondary, Addae was the odd man out, seeing the likes of Desmond King, Derwin James and Adrian Phillips all earn All-Pro honors, with the latter two earning trips to the Pro Bowl to boot. Recording 75 tackles despite playing a full 16-game season isn't exactly a sterling combination for the hard-hitting safety, but his impact on the defense likely went beyond counting stats: Addae's presence near the line of scrimmage opened up holes for the aforementioned players to secure tackles. The 28-year-old could leave this offseason thanks to an opt-out clause in his contract, but so long as he retains his starting strong safety spot, the partnership appears to be mutual for the foreseeable future.

