Play

Addae secured four tackles (three solo) in the win 17-16 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Addae saw fellow safety Tre Boston and hybrid option Desmond King all put up similar numbers, with Boston finishing highest of the bunch with seven tackles. Addae will continue to be a reliable, if not unspectacular option in IDP leagues moving forward.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories