Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Signs with active roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 29, 2020
6:53 pm ET 1 min read
Chargers promoted Addae to the active roster Tuesday.
Addae will provide depth to the Chargers' secondary that has lost S Derwin James (knee) for the year and CB Chris Harris (foot) for 4-to-6 weeks. The veteran safety played with the Chargers in Week 3 and stuck to special teams, but if more injuries pop up, he could carve out a role on defense.
