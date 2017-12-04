Addae piled up six tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Browns.

Gus Bradley's exotic 3-4 scheme continues to benefit Addae, as the hard-hitting safety has adapted well to the additional responsibilities. While the fifth-year player has yet to record a turnover this season, his abilities as an "in-the-box" safety make him a reliable IDP asset.

