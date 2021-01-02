site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: chargers-jahleel-addae-tagged-as-questionable | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Tagged as questionable
By
RotoWire Staff
Jan 1, 2021
at
8:06 pm ET 1 min read
Addae (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Addae played a season-high 72 snaps in last week's win over the Broncos, but he was unable to practice this week. With Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) also ruled out, Alohi Gilman is slated to start at safety if Jenkins can't play Sunday.
More News
11/08/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
11/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/29/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/22/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
08/28/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
01/11/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 11 min read
Dave Richard
• 9 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read