Addae looked impressive throughout a variety of snaps at free safety during the team's mandatory minicamp, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It's a bit of a surprise to see Addae playing free safety at all given his success last year at strong safety and the introduction of nominal free safety, 2018 first-round pick Derwin James. However with Woike reporting James has been practicing at both positions, the Chargers could simply be attempting to figure out what starting unit will be the most efficient and effective. Regardless, both players should see the majority of the time at the respective safety positions, so the designations, while interesting, shouldn't hinder either player's IDP outlooks.