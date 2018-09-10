Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Tallies five tackles in loss
Addae finished Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Chiefs with five tackles (three solo).
Addae took over his nominal role at strong safety while 2018 first-round pick Derwin James manned the free safety spot and both players played up to their potential despite the high-scoring affair. Addae set a career high in tackles (96) in 2017, and situated in arguably one of the deepest secondaries in the NFL, the 28-year-old appears poised to repeat similar numbers. Addae is expected to have a nice matchup against the struggling Bills next week.
