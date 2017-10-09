Chargers' Jahleel Addae: Ties for team lead in tackles
Addae wracked up eight tackles (four solo) and a tackle for a loss in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Giants.
Once again Addae was near the top of the Chargers' leaderboards in tackles, tying Hayes Pullard for the game-high. Since a dismal performance in Week 1, Addae has rattled off four straight games in which he's registered at least seven tackles and remains a consistent, if not under-the-radar, option in IDP leagues.
