Addae (calf) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's contest against Kansas City.

Addae was listed as questionable following his third straight DNP on Friday, but the Chargers ultimately decided to rule him out of the season finale. The veteran finishes the campaign with 21 tackles (13 solo), a half sack, two passes defensed and one interception in 11 games. Alohi Gilman is likely to start in Addae's place Sunday.