The Chargers signed Browning to the practice squad Tuesday, Noah Furtado of The Athletic reports.

Trey Lance (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, so DJ Uiagalelei served as the Chargers' QB2 role behind Justin Herbert for Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Broncos. The Chargers have opted to bring in a more seasoned veteran in Browning, who appeared in 17 regular-season games (10 starts) with the Bengals between 2023 and 2025, during which he completed 68.5 percent of passes for 2,707 yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Browning will open his Chargers tenure on the practice squad, although he could supplant Uiagalelei as the backup behind Herbert as soon as this Sunday against the Chiefs.