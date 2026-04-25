The Chargers selected Slaughter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 63rd overall.

Slaughter (6-foot-5, 303 pounds) could probably stand to add a little more bulk, both because his height outranks his weight at the position (88th versus 49th percentiles, according to Mockdraftable), and because he has plus athleticism to spare if adding weight slows him down at all. He logged a 5.1-second 40-yard dash, 32.5-inch vertical and 110-inch broad jump at the combine, all of which are strong marks for an interior lineman. Nick Saban declared the former Florida standout his favorite center in the draft, but Slaughter might more so work at guard given that the Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz in free agency. With a little injury luck, the Chargers should have a good offensive line across the board.