Guyton (groin) is officially active for Sunday's home game against the Ravens.

Guyton's set to make his return after a one-game absence. He was on the PUP list for the first seven games of the season, then caught four of eight targets for 41 yards and a touchdown over a two-game span before missing the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Packers. When healthy, the speedster has seen consistent playing time in three-receiver sets alongside Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston.