Guyton caught just one of his three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Despite Mike Williams leaving Sunday's game early with a back injury, Guyton was a complete afterthought throughout the contest. Instead, second-year pro Tyron Johnson immediately filled the void to the tune of six receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown and he came up with the critical catch in the waning seconds to set up a game-winning 43-yard field goal. Both Williams and Keenan Allen (hamstring) were estimated as DNP's for Monday's practice although it remains to be seen if either injury is serious enough to keep them off the field Thursday against the Raiders. It's hard to envision the speedy wide receiver will really be used prominently in the offense unless both of the aforementioned star wideouts are unable to play.