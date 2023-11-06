Guyton (knee) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Guyton was activated from the PUP list Sunday and is set to make his first appearance in a game since tearing his ACL in Week 3 of last season. In his return to the mix, Guyton will bolster the depth of a Chargers' wide receiver corps that will be without Joshua Palmer (knee), who is out at least four games after having landed on IR. While Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston are slated to lead the unit while Palmer is out, Guyton will have a chance to compete for snaps behind the top duo with Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko. For now, however, Guyton remains a speculative fantasy option until his role in the offense is established.