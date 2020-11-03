Guyton caught one of four targets for three yards in Sunday's 31-30 loss against the Broncos.

Guyton finally saw more than three targets in a game but unfortunately only registered one in the third quarter for a mere three yards. The receiver has now caught a total of nine receptions for 261 yards, compared to the top two receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen, who have both seen more than double the amount of yards and receptions. The 23-year-old has continued to maintain the role as a deep-speed option and that most likely won't change next week when the Chargers face Las Vegas.