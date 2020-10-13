Guyton caught one of his three targets for 49 yards in Monday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Saints.

Mike Williams (hamstring) returned from his one-week absence and had an excellent performance, scoring two touchdowns and catching five of his eight targets in comparison to Guyton's single catch. Guyton had the opportunity to shine after Keenan Allen (back) left the game in the first quarter due to a back injury, but the receiver had one stellar catch and that was about it. It's unclear what Allen's status will be moving forward, but he'll have time to heal over the Week 6 bye which likely hinders Guyton's fantasy stock when the team returns.