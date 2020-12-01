Guyton caught three of his four targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Buffalo.

It was unclear how Guyton would perform in this less-than-ideal matchup against the Bills, but surprisingly he played just as well as Mike Williams, both catching three receptions. The receiver also played in a similar number of offensive snaps (63) compared to Williams (67). Guyton successfully caught a 46-yard pass from Justin Herbert at the very end of the game, but a bogus offensive pass interference did not allow it to count. The speedy wideout has registered multiple receptions in just four games this season.