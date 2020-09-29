Guyton caught two of his three targets for 23 yards in the 21-16 loss Sunday to the Panthers.

Guyton didn't see much of a jump in targets even after Mike Williams left Sunday's game with a hamstring injury. That's to be expected considering Guyton is essentially meant to be a speedy distraction for opposing defenses. It's unclear what Williams' status will be for next Sunday, but expect the offense to funnel even more of its production through Austin Ekeler, Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry in the event he was unable to play.