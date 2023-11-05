The Chargers reinstated Guyton (knee) from the PUP list Sunday but list him as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.

Guyton had his 21-day evaluation window opened Oct. 19 and turned in a trio of full practices Thursday through Saturday, so the expectation is that he'll avoid the inactive list and suit up Monday for his season debut now that he's been added back to the 53-man roster. The Chargers placed fellow receiver Joshua Palmer (knee) on injured reserve in a corresponding move, potentially opening the door for Guyton to challenge the likes of Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko for the No. 3 receiver role behind Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston on Monday. Guyton hasn't accounted for heavy target volume at any point over his first four seasons with the Chargers, but he's served as a downfield threat with seven 40-plus-yard catches to his name in 38 career games.