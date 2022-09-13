Guyton did not record a reception on his lone target in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Raiders.

Guyton saw just five offensive snaps despite a mid-game injury to Keenan Allen (hamstring). After an uneven training camp in which Guyton clearly fell behind both Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter on the depth chart, it's obvious the speedster has completely fallen out of favor with the coaching staff and likely shouldn't be rostered in most fantasy formats.