Guyton (groin) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Guyton, who is officially listed as questionable, looks set to return to the field after having been sidelined Week 11 versus Green Bay. In his last appearance, Week 10 versus Detroit, Guyton secured four of six targets for 41 yards and a score, so it's possible he handles a significant role alongside top option Keenan Allen and rookie Quentin Johnston on Sunday. Guyton's status will be made official when the Chargers release their inactive list roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.