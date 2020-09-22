Guyton caught one of his two targets for a 14-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Guyton celebrated his first NFL touchdown, but that's all there was to celebrate. Two games in and Guyton has been quiet, only seeing three targets on 91 snaps. The No. 3 wideout's role didn't change much despite rookie quarterback Justin Herbert receiving a spot start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor (ribs), tallying just 14 yards and seeing one lone red-zone target. Contrast that to Keenan Allen (seven targets for 96 yards), Austin Ekeler (four for 55) and Hunter Henry (six for 88 yards), and it's clearly Guyton's simply not in a profitable fantasy situation.