Guyton caught two of three targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-29 win over the Jaguars.

The second-year receiver has yet to see more than three targets in any game this season, but Guyton made his low volume count Sunday as he hauled in a pass down the sideline from Justin Herbert and turned it into a 70-yard score late in the third quarter, his third TD of the year. His role isn't likely to change any time soon, but Guyton will remain a deep threat and a DFS dart throw for Week 8's road game against the Broncos.