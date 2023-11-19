Guyton (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Guyton was added to the Chargers' Week 11 injury report after logging a limited practice Friday, and he'll end up sitting this one out. In his absence Sunday, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnston are slated to lead the team's WR corps, with Derius Davis, Simi Fehoko, Alex Erickson and Terrell Bynum also in the mix to help fill in for Guyton, whose next chance to see game action will arrive Nov. 26 against the Ravens.