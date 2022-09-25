Guyton suffered a knee injury in Sunday's 38-10 loss to Jacksonville, and there are early fears that the injury is significant, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Guyton caught two of three targets for 64 yards before getting hurt on Los Angeles' meaningless final drive with the game long decided. Another update on Guyton's status will surface after the team performs additional testing, but he's most likely looking at a multi-week absence at minimum.