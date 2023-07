Guyton (knee) was placed on theactive/PUP list by the Chargers on Tuesday.

Guyton tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season and won't participate in the initial stages of training camp. He can, however, be activated from the list in the coming days and weeks and if/when that occurs, the 26-year-old will look to cement a depth role in a Chargers wideout corps that is led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and also features Joshua Palmer as well as 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston.