Guyton (knee) is expected to begin the season on the reserve/PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Guyton, who tore his ACL in Week 3 of last season, has been on the active/PUP list, but once a move is made to shift the wideout to the reserve/PUP list, he'll be in line to miss at least the first four games of the coming campaign. As roster cut-downs approach, the Chargers' WR corps is led by Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston.