Guyton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Ravens after being limited in practice this week.

Given that Guyton -- who was inactive Week 11 -- was able to practice this week, albeit in a limited capacity, the wideout has a chance to return to action this weekend. Ideally those considering him in Week 12 fantasy lineups will have added context regarding his status ahead of Sunday night's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Guyton is available, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim a key role in a Chargers' WR corps that also includes top option Keenan Allen and 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston. In his last outing (Nov. 12 against the Lions) , Guyton logged a 79 percent snap share en route to catching four of his six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.