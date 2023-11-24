Guyton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens after being a limited participant in practices this week.

After sitting out the Chargers' Week 11 loss to the Packers, Guyton seemingly has a better chance to play this Sunday after he was able to practice this week, albeit in a limited capacity. Ideally for those considering him in Week 12 fantasy lineups, more clarity regarding Guyton's status will come well before the Chargers and Ravens kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. If Guyton is available, he'll have an opportunity to reclaim a key role in a Chargers' wideout corps that also includes top option Keenan Allen and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston. In his last outing Nov. 12 against the Lions, Guyton logged a 79 percent snap share en route to catching four of his six targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.